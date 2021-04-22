Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $71.82 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $71.82 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,569.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.25 or 0.04667957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00494755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $874.27 or 0.01695315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.47 or 0.00683488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.63 or 0.00555816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00065141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.00440279 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00258444 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,701,122 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

