Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SEB Equities lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

VWDRY traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

