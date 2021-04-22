Viacoin Price Reaches $1.54 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002958 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $35.58 million and $6.51 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.69 or 0.00492632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,949 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

