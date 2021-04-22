VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.82-1.87 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

