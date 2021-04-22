Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Victory Capital traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 62722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,005,000. Weber Alan W raised its stake in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

