VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.12

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.12 and traded as high as $59.79. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 4,881 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

