Vid Trading 28.8% Higher This Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $42,441.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

