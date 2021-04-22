VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $6,579.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,422.71 or 0.13606752 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,264,204 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

