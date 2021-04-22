Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.56. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 35,802 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

