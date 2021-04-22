Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $462.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Several research firms have commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

