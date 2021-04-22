Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

