Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

Get Vinci alerts:

DG stock traded down €0.53 ($0.62) on Thursday, hitting €87.42 ($102.85). 1,086,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €89.26 and a 200-day moving average of €83.47.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.