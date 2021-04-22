Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.16. Vine Energy shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 4,059 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on VEI. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.