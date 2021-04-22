Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS):

4/21/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $295.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $295.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $298.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $298.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,220. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.37. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,723,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

