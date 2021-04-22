Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $229.61. 41,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,660,466. The firm has a market cap of $448.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.92 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

