Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Visa stock opened at $227.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.91. The company has a market capitalization of $444.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.92 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

