Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 5.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $102,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $227.45 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.92 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

