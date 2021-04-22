Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) CEO Carleton M. Miller Buys 17,478 Shares

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) CEO Carleton M. Miller acquired 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,451.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,451.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VISL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,526,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VISL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 145,991 shares during the period. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

