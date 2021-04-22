Visteon (VC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.02 million. On average, analysts expect Visteon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VC opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.20. Visteon has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

