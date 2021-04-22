Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.
VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
VST stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
