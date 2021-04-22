Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $2,465,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

