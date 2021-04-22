Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $13.03. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

