VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 185,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 670,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)

VIVO Cannabis Inc cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. The company offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls and cannabis oils, and other cannabis-based products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, Lumina, and Canadian Bud Collection brands.

