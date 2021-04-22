VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,420 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for about 3.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after acquiring an additional 249,259 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day moving average is $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.