VNT Chain (VNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $143,037.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $143,037.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00092564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.00675974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.38 or 0.07511745 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

