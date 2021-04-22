Vocera Communications (VCRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Vocera Communications to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $335,915.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

