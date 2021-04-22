Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 236 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 236 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 266 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 188 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 219.27.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.