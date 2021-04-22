Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.55. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNO traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 65,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,628. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

