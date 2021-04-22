Vortex Defi Trading Down 36.4% Over Last Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $604,597.79 and approximately $165,802.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

