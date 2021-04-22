Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $178.45

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.45 and last traded at $177.25, with a volume of 6031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.37.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 267.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

