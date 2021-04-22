W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

