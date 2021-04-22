W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.07 and the highest is $4.64. W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $4.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $18.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $19.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $21.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.65 to $21.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $424.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.04. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $427.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

