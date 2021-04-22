WABnetwork 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,692.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $85,586.19 and approximately $2,692.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00018303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.59 or 0.00692378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.31 or 0.07922121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00045760 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

