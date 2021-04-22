Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

Shares of WAC stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €20.72 ($24.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 1-year high of €22.64 ($26.64). The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.53.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

