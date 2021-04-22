Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE WDR opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

