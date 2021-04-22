Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Tops $25.73 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Wagerr has a total market cap of $25.73 million and $156,790.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023982 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $861.03 or 0.01580184 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,534,288 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

