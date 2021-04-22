Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $31,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.