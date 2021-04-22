Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

