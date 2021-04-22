Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

NASDAQ WMG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.37. 778,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

