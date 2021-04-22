Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

