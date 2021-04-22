Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Stake Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Watford worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watford by 135.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 70,467 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at $18,573,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Watford during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRE opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of Watford stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

