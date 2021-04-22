Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO stock traded up $8.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $144.16 and a fifty-two week high of $287.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

