Waves Enterprise (WEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.64 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $14.64 million and $805,384.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00284778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004337 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.43 or 0.01000268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.48 or 0.00680708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,129.47 or 1.00386635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

