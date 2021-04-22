WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $309.96 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,724,864,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,024,546 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

