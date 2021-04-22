WaykiChain Achieves Market Cap of $95.45 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $95.45 million and approximately $68.84 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00068929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.11 or 0.00710525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.23 or 0.08516595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00048805 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

