WazirX (WRX) Hits Market Cap of $749.11 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. WazirX has a market cap of $749.11 million and $94.89 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00005452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00064227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00283427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003983 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.44 or 0.00991457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.29 or 0.00689753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,993.47 or 0.99816068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 263,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.