Webcoin Market Cap Achieves $97,039.70 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $97,039.70 and approximately $3,874.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00067498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00094530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.34 or 0.00671543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.12 or 0.08012470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

