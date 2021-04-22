Wedbush Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $68.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

BJRI opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

