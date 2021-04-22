Wedbush Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 426,957 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,896,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 171,873 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.