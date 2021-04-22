Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YMAB. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of YMAB opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after buying an additional 321,788 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after buying an additional 50,803 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

