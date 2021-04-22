Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $127.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,169.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

